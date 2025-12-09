Eversource Energy $ES Position Reduced by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,431,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 210,572 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $91,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the first quarter valued at $279,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Eversource Energy by 2.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,033,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,180,000 after acquiring an additional 23,800 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 370,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,030,000 after acquiring an additional 85,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 281,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,462,000 after purchasing an additional 12,330 shares in the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $66.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $75.25.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.7525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 17th. This represents a $3.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 82.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on ES shares. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 24th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 target price (down from $81.00) on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eversource Energy

In other news, EVP James W. Hunt III sold 4,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total transaction of $300,467.33. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 32,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,358,839.55. This trade represents a 11.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

