Consolidated Edison Inc $ED Shares Purchased by Cary Street Partners Financial LLC

Cary Street Partners Financial LLC raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 37.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,514 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $2,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 123,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,359,000 after acquiring an additional 36,319 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 4.7% during the second quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 14,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 74,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,454,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 18,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,855,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $95.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.32. Consolidated Edison Inc has a 12 month low of $87.28 and a 12 month high of $114.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.37.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.14. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 8.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. Consolidated Edison has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.600-5.700 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Consolidated Edison Inc will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ED has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Monday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Consolidated Edison to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. New Street Research set a $106.00 price target on Consolidated Edison in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $104.58.

View Our Latest Analysis on ED

Consolidated Edison Profile

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.