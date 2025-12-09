Ameren Corporation $AEE Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 14.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,013,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 174,755 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Ameren were worth $97,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Ameren by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 728.9% in the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ameren in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 600.0% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Ameren in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $659,360.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 198,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,183,821.12. This represents a 3.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

AEE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Ameren from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Ameren to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Barclays set a $113.00 price objective on Ameren in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Ameren in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ameren from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.50.

Shares of Ameren stock opened at $99.16 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.38. Ameren Corporation has a 12-month low of $86.40 and a 12-month high of $106.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $26.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.57.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 15.75%.The company’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. Ameren has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.450 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 4.900-5.100 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ameren Corporation will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 9th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Ameren’s payout ratio is currently 54.62%.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

