Tyler Technologies, Inc. $TYL Position Decreased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 158,043 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 30,050 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $93,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TYL. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 7.8% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,824,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 424,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,894 shares during the period. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,185,000. Andra AP fonden purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,493,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 10,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares during the period. 93.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyler Technologies

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.30, for a total transaction of $403,725.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,172 shares in the company, valued at $1,707,487.60. This trade represents a 19.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.08, for a total value of $469,080.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 12,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,995,311.48. This trade represents a 7.26% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TYL opened at $459.71 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $483.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $537.62. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $450.00 and a 52 week high of $661.31. The stock has a market cap of $19.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.94, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.91.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $595.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.34 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. Tyler Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.300-11.500 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TYL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $660.00 price objective on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $660.09.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

