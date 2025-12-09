California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 9,481 Shares of Markel Group Inc. $MKL

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,481 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $95,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Markel Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,167,813 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,332,543,000 after purchasing an additional 9,303 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Markel Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 204,702 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $408,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Markel Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $357,512,000. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Markel Group by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 146,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $273,105,000 after acquiring an additional 24,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Markel Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $288,361,000. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Markel Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 61,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,565,800. This trade represents a 0.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Simon Wilson sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,072.94, for a total transaction of $155,470.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,669,103.80. The trade was a 4.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 245 shares of company stock worth $512,471. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MKL. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Markel Group in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Markel Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,025.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MKL

Markel Group Trading Up 0.9%

NYSE MKL opened at $2,065.55 on Tuesday. Markel Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,621.89 and a 12 month high of $2,109.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,983.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,965.93. The stock has a market cap of $26.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.81.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $30.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $22.77 by $8.13. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Markel Group had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 7.76%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Markel Group Inc. will post 96.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Markel Group Profile

(Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.