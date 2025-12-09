California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 79,688 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. $BR

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 434,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 79,688 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $105,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clarus Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.5% in the second quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 2,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.6% in the second quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 926 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BR stock opened at $227.25 on Tuesday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.33 and a 52 week high of $271.91. The company has a market capitalization of $26.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 43.28% and a net margin of 13.11%.The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be issued a $0.975 dividend. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.94%.

In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 3,984 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.00, for a total transaction of $900,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 44,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,131,354. This trade represents a 8.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 10,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.26, for a total transaction of $2,341,661.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 6,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,381,520.76. This trade represents a 62.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on BR shares. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $261.00 to $256.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $280.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $259.83.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

