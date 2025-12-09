Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Sets New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $56.44 and last traded at $55.7010, with a volume of 6305138 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.46.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CFG shares. Raymond James Financial set a $62.00 price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.57.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.73.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 14.17%.The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 29th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 29th. This is a positive change from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 51.54%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $308,946,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $253,423,000. HoldCo Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $93,361,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $87,173,000. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 326.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 2,082,961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,326 shares in the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

