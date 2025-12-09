GMO U.S. Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTY) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

GMO U.S. Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $38.60 and last traded at $38.38, with a volume of 194816 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.48.
GMO U.S. Quality ETF Stock Down 0.3%
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.31 and a beta of 0.96.
About GMO U.S. Quality ETF
The GMO U.S. Quality ETF (QLTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that focuses on equities of high-quality US companies. The funds investments may include companies of any market capitalization. QLTY was launched on Nov 13, 2023 and is issued by GMO.
