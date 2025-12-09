U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS) Reaches New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.56 and last traded at $27.43, with a volume of 3131616 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.43.

U.S. Global Jets ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.63. The stock has a market cap of $895.59 million, a P/E ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Global Jets ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC increased its position in U.S. Global Jets ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 28,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC increased its position in U.S. Global Jets ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 53,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in U.S. Global Jets ETF by 454.0% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 48,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 39,925 shares during the last quarter.

U.S. Global Jets ETF Company Profile

The U.S. Global Jets ETF (JETS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Stuttgart US Global Jets (USD) index. The fund invests in both US and non-US airline companies. This concentrated portfolio is weighted towards domestic passenger airlines. JETS was launched on Apr 28, 2015 and is managed by US Global.

