Cantex Mine Development (CVE:CD) Trading 61.9% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Cantex Mine Development Corp. (CVE:CD – Get Free Report) rose 61.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.17. Approximately 553,549 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 465% from the average daily volume of 97,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.30, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$27.00 million, a P/E ratio of -8.50 and a beta of -1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.17 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.17.

Cantex Mine Development Corp. engages in acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral properties in Canada, Yemen, and the United States. The company explores gold, nickel, copper, lead, zinc, silver, manganese, cobalt, platinum, palladium, and rhodium deposits. Its primary project is the Yukon Metals Project with 1,075 claim blocks covering approximately 21,500 hectares.

