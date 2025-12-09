Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania (NASDAQ:UVSP) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $33.85 and last traded at $33.34, with a volume of 145488 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on UVSP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Zacks Research upgraded Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania in a research report on Monday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Get Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on UVSP

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania Stock Down 0.4%

The company has a market capitalization of $949.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.42.

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 16.94%.The company had revenue of $62.30 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 5th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania by 545.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania during the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the period. 75.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania

(Get Free Report)

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.