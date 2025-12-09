True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$9.12 and traded as low as C$8.90. True North Commercial REIT shares last traded at C$8.93, with a volume of 22,203 shares.

Separately, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$9.25 to C$9.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$10.25.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$124.83 million, a PE ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.73, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.14.

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. True North Commercial REIT had a negative return on equity of 10.66% and a negative net margin of 38.96%.The firm had revenue of C$30.59 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.0575 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 31st. True North Commercial REIT’s payout ratio is -17.74%.

True North Commercial REIT is a Canadian-based open-ended Real estate investment trust company. It owns and acquires Canadian commercial real estate properties. Its objective is to maximize total returns to unitholders. Returns include a stable, reliable, and tax-efficient monthly cash distribution as well as long-term appreciation in the value of its units through the effective management of a portfolio of commercial properties.

