National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Shares of National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.99 and last traded at $14.41, with a volume of 507893 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.87.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NESR. Maxim Group started coverage on National Energy Services Reunited in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on National Energy Services Reunited from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on National Energy Services Reunited from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Wall Street Zen downgraded National Energy Services Reunited from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of National Energy Services Reunited from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Energy Services Reunited presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.86.

National Energy Services Reunited Trading Down 3.1%

The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.49 and a 200-day moving average of $9.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.10.

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $295.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.46 million. National Energy Services Reunited had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 5.53%. As a group, research analysts forecast that National Energy Services Reunited will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Energy Services Reunited

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NESR. Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 71,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 19,741 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited in the 3rd quarter valued at about $507,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in National Energy Services Reunited in the third quarter valued at about $109,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in National Energy Services Reunited in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $616,000. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited in the third quarter valued at $923,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.55% of the company’s stock.

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. provides oilfield services in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company’s Production Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services; coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; stimulation and pumping services; primary and remedial cementing services; nitrogen services; filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units; and pipeline and industrial services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems.

