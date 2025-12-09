Financial Analysis: Talen Energy (NASDAQ:TLN) & Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY)

Talen Energy (NASDAQ:TLN – Get Free Report) and Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Talen Energy and Crescent Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Talen Energy 9.83% 13.52% 2.99% Crescent Energy 0.66% 11.77% 4.69%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.4% of Talen Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.1% of Crescent Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 13.2% of Crescent Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Talen Energy 0 3 13 0 2.81 Crescent Energy 2 3 7 1 2.54

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Talen Energy and Crescent Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Talen Energy presently has a consensus target price of $395.07, indicating a potential upside of 11.80%. Crescent Energy has a consensus target price of $15.11, indicating a potential upside of 52.55%. Given Crescent Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Crescent Energy is more favorable than Talen Energy.

Risk & Volatility

Talen Energy has a beta of 1.89, meaning that its stock price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crescent Energy has a beta of 1.77, meaning that its stock price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Talen Energy and Crescent Energy”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Talen Energy $2.12 billion 7.63 $998.00 million $4.62 76.49 Crescent Energy $2.93 billion 0.86 -$114.61 million ($0.15) -66.04

Talen Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Crescent Energy. Crescent Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Talen Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Talen Energy beats Crescent Energy on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Talen Energy

Talen Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based energy and power generation company. The Company owns or controls approximately 16,000 megawatts of capacity in wholesale power markets, principally in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southwest regions of the United States. The Company generates and sells electricity, capacity and related products from power plants that use fuel sources, such as nuclear, natural gas and coal. The Company’s Susquehanna nuclear power plant has approximately two boiling water reactors with a combined capacity of over 2,600 megawatts. Its fossil fuel plants are located in Athens, Barney Davis, Bayonne, Brandon Shores, Brunner Island, Camden, Colstrip and Dartmouth, among others. It has an art energy trading center located in Allentown, Pennsylvania (PA), where it manages asset load obligations, fuel supply, capacity and related products, and all supporting physical or financial transactions for its electric generation portfolio.

About Crescent Energy

Crescent Energy Company acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. Its portfolio of assets comprises mid-cycle unconventional and conventional assets in the Eagle Ford and Uinta Basins. It also owns and operates various midstream assets, which provide services to customers. The company is based in Houston, Texas.

