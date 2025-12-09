Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-three analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eighteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $164.3125.

Several analysts have issued reports on ANET shares. Melius Research boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $183.00 price objective (up from $179.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Arista Networks from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ANET

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.42, for a total value of $8,608,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Kenneth Duda sold 30,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.75, for a total transaction of $4,282,500.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 12,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,852,324. This trade represents a 69.81% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,522,152 shares of company stock worth $223,569,587. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Arista Networks by 8.8% during the third quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 421,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,468,000 after acquiring an additional 34,258 shares in the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 10.9% in the third quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 4,697 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. grew its position in Arista Networks by 139.3% in the third quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 21,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after acquiring an additional 12,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Research Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $194,000. 82.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arista Networks Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE ANET opened at $129.00 on Thursday. Arista Networks has a 1 year low of $59.43 and a 1 year high of $164.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $140.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.84. The company has a market cap of $162.44 billion, a PE ratio of 49.05, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.41.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 39.73% and a return on equity of 30.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Arista Networks will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arista Networks

(Get Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.