Owens Corning Inc (NYSE:OC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Owens Corning Inc (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $157.25.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Vertical Research started coverage on Owens Corning in a research note on Monday, October 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $174.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 9th.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on OC

Owens Corning Stock Down 1.9%

OC stock opened at $111.52 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.50, a PEG ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.35. Owens Corning has a one year low of $97.53 and a one year high of $202.20.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The construction company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Owens Corning had a positive return on equity of 24.42% and a negative net margin of 4.46%.The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 15.49 EPS for the current year.

Owens Corning Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 5th. This is a positive change from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is currently -48.25%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Owens Corning

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 2nd quarter worth about $163,719,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Owens Corning by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,815,685 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,401,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,855 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Owens Corning by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,380,123 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $339,930,000 after purchasing an additional 957,295 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Owens Corning in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,698,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Owens Corning by 164.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 920,726 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,618,000 after buying an additional 572,770 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

About Owens Corning

(Get Free Report)

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.