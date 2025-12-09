Federated Hermes Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Woodward, Inc. $WWD

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 157,096 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,387 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Woodward were worth $38,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WWD. Newport Trust Company LLC increased its holdings in Woodward by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 2,193,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $400,244,000 after purchasing an additional 49,481 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Woodward by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,092,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,326,000 after buying an additional 51,873 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Woodward during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,555,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Woodward by 31.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 639,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,646,000 after acquiring an additional 154,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Woodward by 1.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 637,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,408,000 after acquiring an additional 9,386 shares during the period. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Thomas G. Cromwell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.49, for a total transaction of $1,492,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 15,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,517,646.15. This trade represents a 24.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John D. Cohn sold 3,000 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.33, for a total value of $888,990.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 21,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,393,319.75. The trade was a 12.21% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $7,465,010 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WWD shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Woodward from $329.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Zacks Research lowered shares of Woodward from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Woodward in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Wolfe Research set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Woodward and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Woodward in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.67.

Woodward Stock Down 1.6%

NASDAQ:WWD opened at $298.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $266.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.75. The company has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a PE ratio of 41.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.02. Woodward, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.82 and a 1-year high of $304.72.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 24th. The technology company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $995.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $943.15 million. Woodward had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 17.68%. Woodward’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. Woodward has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Woodward, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Woodward announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 20th that permits the company to buyback $1.80 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Woodward Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 20th. Woodward’s payout ratio is currently 15.58%.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

