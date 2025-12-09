Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 940,211 Shares of SharkNinja, Inc. $SN

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its position in SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Free Report) by 72.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 365,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 940,211 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in SharkNinja were worth $36,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SharkNinja during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of SharkNinja during the second quarter valued at $43,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SharkNinja by 2,071.9% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of SharkNinja by 656.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in SharkNinja by 96.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. 34.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SharkNinja alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on SN. Zacks Research downgraded shares of SharkNinja from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of SharkNinja from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered SharkNinja from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on SharkNinja from $135.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $110.00 price target on SharkNinja in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SharkNinja currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.57.

SharkNinja Stock Performance

Shares of SN stock opened at $109.24 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.71. The company has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. SharkNinja, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.50 and a 12-month high of $128.51.

SharkNinja Profile

(Free Report)

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SharkNinja Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SharkNinja and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.