Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 144,677 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. $TREX

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 771,250 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 144,677 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Trex were worth $41,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Trex by 132.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,297,863 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $424,007,000 after buying an additional 4,163,014 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Trex by 8.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,137,918 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,260,000 after acquiring an additional 165,793 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 7.6% during the second quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,722,606 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,675,000 after acquiring an additional 121,722 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Trex by 2.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,154,134 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,055,000 after purchasing an additional 30,861 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,014,023 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,915,000 after purchasing an additional 59,202 shares in the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TREX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target (down previously from $80.00) on shares of Trex in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Trex from $74.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Trex from $80.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. William Blair downgraded shares of Trex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Trex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.37.

Insider Transactions at Trex

In related news, CFO Prithvi Gandhi bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.92 per share, for a total transaction of $478,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 30,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,794.88. The trade was a 95.76% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trex Stock Down 0.5%

NYSE TREX opened at $34.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 1.58. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.77 and a 52 week high of $80.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.37.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $285.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.74 million. Trex had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Trex Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

