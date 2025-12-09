Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF $DISV Shares Bought by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 8.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,033,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,518 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF were worth $34,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISV. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $96,000.

Shares of BATS DISV opened at $36.87 on Tuesday. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $25.48 and a 12 month high of $34.23. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.44.

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

