Cerity Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF $VONG

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 22.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 346,693 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,524 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $37,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,671.4% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $123.14 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.19. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $79.39 and a 12 month high of $126.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1419 per share. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 24th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

