iShares MBS ETF $MBB Shares Bought by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 601.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 320,881 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 275,117 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $30,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Tsfg LLC raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 106.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 317.2% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB opened at $94.90 on Tuesday. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.28 and a fifty-two week high of $96.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.21.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.3469 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 1st. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.34.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

