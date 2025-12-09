Cerity Partners LLC Lowers Position in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF $DSI

Cerity Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 274,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,947 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF were worth $31,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Kilter Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF during the second quarter worth $48,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000.

iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DSI opened at $128.88 on Tuesday. iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF has a 1-year low of $89.16 and a 1-year high of $131.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $127.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

