Cary Street Partners Financial LLC Sells 28,954 Shares of Southern Company (The) $SO

Cary Street Partners Financial LLC lessened its stake in Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 44.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 28,954 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $3,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 275.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 1,428.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advantage Trust Co now owns 321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Southern in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its position in Southern by 309.5% in the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southern alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on SO. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Southern from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $102.50 target price (up previously from $99.50) on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, October 17th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.03.

Southern Trading Down 0.8%

SO opened at $85.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $80.46 and a fifty-two week high of $100.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.45.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. Southern had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Southern Company will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 17th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 73.27%.

Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.