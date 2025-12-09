Cary Street Partners Financial LLC Sells 2,440 Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. $AVAV

Cary Street Partners Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,095 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,440 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $3,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 296.0% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 99 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AeroVironment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in AeroVironment by 60.3% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 117 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AeroVironment by 5,200.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on AVAV shares. Zacks Research upgraded AeroVironment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $305.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $440.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $362.56.

AeroVironment Stock Up 1.5%

AVAV stock opened at $282.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of -441.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $335.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.37. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.25 and a 52 week high of $417.86. The company has a quick ratio of 5.12, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $132.62 million for the quarter. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a positive return on equity of 4.67%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kevin Patrick Mcdonnell sold 998 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.74, for a total value of $398,940.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 19,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,724,575.76. This trade represents a 4.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Trace E. Stevenson sold 1,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.00, for a total value of $654,177.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 4,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,567. The trade was a 25.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 3,228 shares of company stock worth $1,223,157 over the last three months. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AeroVironment



AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

Further Reading

