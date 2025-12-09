Federated Hermes Inc. Has $43.58 Million Stock Position in Linde PLC $LIN

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 13,448 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $43,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 3.2% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 5,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Linde by 796.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 485.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 55,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,921,000 after purchasing an additional 45,817 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Linde by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Financial Group LLC grew its position in Linde by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Financial Group LLC now owns 693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on LIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Linde from $475.00 to $455.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $516.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. CICC Research initiated coverage on Linde in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $510.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on Linde from $535.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $507.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Linde has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $509.00.

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of LIN stock opened at $389.38 on Tuesday. Linde PLC has a fifty-two week low of $387.78 and a fifty-two week high of $486.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $432.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $457.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $181.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.85.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.03. Linde had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 21.17%.The business had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Linde has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.350-16.450 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 4.100-4.200 EPS. Analysts predict that Linde PLC will post 16.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.19%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Articles

