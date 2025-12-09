Federated Hermes Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in United Airlines Holdings Inc $UAL

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 669,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 267,989 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $53,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UAL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in United Airlines by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,330,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,972,589,000 after purchasing an additional 368,401 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 1.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,819,876 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $704,994,000 after purchasing an additional 90,350 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 2.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,010,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $415,011,000 after buying an additional 125,284 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in United Airlines by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,798,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $382,098,000 after buying an additional 137,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in United Airlines by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 3,985,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $275,203,000 after buying an additional 1,847,884 shares during the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Airlines

In related news, CEO J Scott Kirby sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.86, for a total transaction of $12,943,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 666,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,892,465.10. The trade was a 15.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UAL. Loop Capital set a $110.00 price target on shares of United Airlines in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of United Airlines from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on United Airlines from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.07.

United Airlines Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of UAL stock opened at $104.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $33.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.30. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $52.00 and a 1 year high of $116.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.27.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.13. United Airlines had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 5.64%.The company had revenue of $15.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.33 earnings per share. United Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. United Airlines has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.500 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

