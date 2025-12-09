Federated Hermes Inc. Increases Stock Position in Wix.com Ltd. $WIX

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 355,573 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,014 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $56,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 63.5% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 170 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Wix.com in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Wix.com by 632.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 249 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wix.com by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 408 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wix.com stock opened at $100.50 on Tuesday. Wix.com Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $92.23 and a fifty-two week high of $247.11. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $127.01 and a 200 day moving average of $142.90.

Wix.com declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, August 11th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information services provider to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WIX. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $160.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Wix.com from $220.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Wix.com from $216.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Wix.com from $206.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.81.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

