Gabelli Funds LLC Acquires 17,642 Shares of Champion Homes, Inc. $SKY

Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Champion Homes, Inc. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 144,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,642 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Champion Homes were worth $9,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Champion Homes by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,945,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,804,000 after purchasing an additional 655,505 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Champion Homes by 67.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,716,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,652,000 after acquiring an additional 689,265 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Champion Homes by 63.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,007,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,484,000 after acquiring an additional 392,159 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Champion Homes by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 812,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,964,000 after acquiring an additional 51,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Champion Homes by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 768,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,095,000 after acquiring an additional 22,833 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Champion Homes

In other news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 1,812 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.04, for a total value of $148,656.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 55,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,592,353.08. This represents a 3.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on SKY. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Champion Homes from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Zacks Research upgraded Champion Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Champion Homes in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Champion Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Champion Homes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.50.

Champion Homes Price Performance

NYSE:SKY opened at $83.85 on Tuesday. Champion Homes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.44 and a 12-month high of $116.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Champion Homes (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.20. Champion Homes had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 8.41%.The business had revenue of $684.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Champion Homes, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Champion Homes Company Profile

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

