Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 918,413 Shares of Cognex Corporation $CGNX

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 131.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,619,607 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 918,413 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Cognex were worth $51,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CGNX. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cognex in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cognex in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Cognex by 402.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 919 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of Cognex by 231.9% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,082 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cognex by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CGNX has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson set a $38.00 price target on Cognex and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Cognex in a report on Friday, October 31st. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Cognex in a research note on Friday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cognex from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cognex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.53.

Cognex Price Performance

Shares of Cognex stock opened at $38.42 on Tuesday. Cognex Corporation has a 1 year low of $22.67 and a 1 year high of $49.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.80 and its 200 day moving average is $38.96. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.03 and a beta of 1.53.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $264.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.86 million. Cognex had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Cognex has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.190-0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cognex Corporation will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognex Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th were given a $0.085 dividend. This is a boost from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Cognex’s payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cognex news, Director Robert Willett sold 6,704 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total value of $331,915.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

