BILL Holdings, Inc. $BILL Shares Acquired by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,303,473 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 639,502 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in BILL were worth $60,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of BILL by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BILL by 35.6% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 87,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,015,000 after purchasing an additional 22,958 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of BILL by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 6,444 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of BILL by 5,122.9% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 274,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,614,000 after buying an additional 269,619 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of BILL in the first quarter worth approximately $1,069,000. Institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Get BILL alerts:

BILL Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BILL opened at $54.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $36.55 and a one year high of $100.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -201.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.35.

BILL ( NYSE:BILL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $395.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.91 million. BILL had a return on equity of 1.39% and a net margin of 0.79%.The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. BILL has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.110-2.250 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.540-0.570 EPS. Analysts anticipate that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BILL declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 27th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at BILL

In other BILL news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 1,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $56,557.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 10,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $553,898.76. The trade was a 9.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BILL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of BILL from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of BILL in a report on Monday, November 24th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on BILL from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of BILL in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on BILL from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.86.

Get Our Latest Report on BILL

BILL Company Profile

(Free Report)

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BILL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BILL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.