AB Dynamics (LON:ABDP) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

AB Dynamics plc (LON:ABDP – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,320.05 and traded as high as GBX 1,340. AB Dynamics shares last traded at GBX 1,275, with a volume of 65,142 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABDP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on AB Dynamics from GBX 2,650 to GBX 2,060 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,400 target price on shares of AB Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 price target on shares of AB Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,302.50.

Get AB Dynamics alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on ABDP

AB Dynamics Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £296.43 million, a PE ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,320.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,458.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

AB Dynamics (LON:ABDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 11th. The company reported GBX 81.30 earnings per share for the quarter. AB Dynamics had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 13.10%. Research analysts forecast that AB Dynamics plc will post 68.8259109 earnings per share for the current year.

AB Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AB Dynamics plc designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies vehicle test and development systems, and verification products and services for driver assistance systems, autonomous system, and vehicle dynamics. The company offers advanced vehicle testing solutions from physical proving ground automation to large scale virtual testing in simulation; rFpro, a simulation environment for the automotive and motorsport industries; and full-scale track testing services, including ADAS and vehicle dynamics tests, along with applied research, human factors, and simulation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AB Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.