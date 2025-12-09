Alliance Bioenergy Plus (OTCMKTS:ALLM) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Alliance Bioenergy Plus, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALLM – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.28 and traded as low as $0.2625. Alliance Bioenergy Plus shares last traded at $0.28, with a volume of 329,500 shares changing hands.
Alliance Bioenergy Plus Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.28 and its 200 day moving average is $0.28.
About Alliance Bioenergy Plus
Alliance Bioenergy Plus, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technology solutions for renewable energy, biofuels, and bioplastics technology sectors. It offers CTS 2.0, a mechanical and chemical dry process for converting cellulose material into sugar for use in the biofuels industry.
