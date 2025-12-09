J. W. Mays (NASDAQ:MAYS) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of J. W. Mays, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAYS – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.00 and traded as low as $38.50. J. W. Mays shares last traded at $38.4460, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of J. W. Mays in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, J. W. Mays presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

J. W. Mays Stock Performance

J. W. Mays Company Profile

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $77.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -480.51 and a beta of 0.03.

J.W. Mays, Inc owns, operates, and leases commercial real estate properties in United States. The company's properties are located in Brooklyn, Jamaica, Fishkill, Levittown, and Massapequa of New York; and Circleville of Ohio. The company was founded in 1924 and is based in Brooklyn, New York.

