Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.03 and traded as low as $1.5445. Upland Software shares last traded at $1.57, with a volume of 511,048 shares trading hands.

UPLD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Wall Street Zen raised Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Upland Software in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.00.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.12. The stock has a market cap of $45.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.19.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The software maker reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $50.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.86 million. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 18.43% and a negative return on equity of 80.37%. On average, research analysts expect that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 14,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.36, for a total transaction of $34,073.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,452,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,787,015. This trade represents a 0.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 14.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Upland Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Upland Software in the third quarter worth $32,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Upland Software in the third quarter worth $34,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Upland Software by 697.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,940 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 10,442 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Upland Software during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Upland Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software applications under the Upland brand name in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers software applications that enable organizations to plan, manage and execute projects, and work in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, knowledge management, project management, information technology, business operations, human resources, and legal.

