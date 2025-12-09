BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II (NYSE:MQT) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.05 and traded as high as $10.05. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II shares last traded at $10.04, with a volume of 44,185 shares traded.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.78.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II alerts:

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 14th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.1%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MQT. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 674,204 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,762,000 after purchasing an additional 61,600 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 423,520 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,235,000 after buying an additional 139,927 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 359,217 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after buying an additional 28,715 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 307.9% in the second quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 348,061 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after acquiring an additional 262,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 9.8% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 279,215 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after acquiring an additional 24,991 shares during the period. 30.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.