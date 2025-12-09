BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II (NYSE:MQT) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.05 and traded as high as $10.05. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II shares last traded at $10.04, with a volume of 44,185 shares traded.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.78.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 14th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.1%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II
About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.
