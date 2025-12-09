SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.6364.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SM. Susquehanna dropped their target price on SM Energy to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of SM Energy from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Roth Capital set a $28.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho set a $38.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Friday, October 10th.
Shares of SM stock opened at $19.66 on Thursday. SM Energy has a 12-month low of $17.58 and a 12-month high of $44.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.
SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $811.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $838.24 million. SM Energy had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 22.03%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that SM Energy will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 17th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 17th. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.62%.
SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.
