RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $285.9231.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on RNR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on RenaissanceRe from $278.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $256.00 price target on the stock. Barclays set a $278.00 price objective on RenaissanceRe in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th.
Shares of RNR opened at $263.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.26. RenaissanceRe has a 12 month low of $219.00 and a 12 month high of $280.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $15.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.49 by $6.13. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe will post 26.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is currently 4.45%.
RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.
