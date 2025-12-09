Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.75.

VSAT has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Viasat in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Viasat in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Viasat from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Raymond James Financial raised Viasat from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Viasat in a report on Wednesday, August 27th.

In other Viasat news, Director Richard A. Baldridge sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $3,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 197,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,111,991. The trade was a 33.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Benjamin Edward Palmer sold 2,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.06, for a total value of $100,246.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 27,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,585.86. This trade represents a 9.08% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 105,049 shares of company stock valued at $3,281,046. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VSAT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Viasat by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,962,958 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $497,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289,024 shares during the period. OCO Capital Partners L.P. increased its stake in Viasat by 60.0% in the second quarter. OCO Capital Partners L.P. now owns 6,000,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $87,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250,000 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its holdings in Viasat by 15.8% in the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 5,845,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $85,338,000 after purchasing an additional 796,349 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Viasat by 6.8% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,541,636 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $80,908,000 after purchasing an additional 351,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Viasat by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,713,581 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $108,808,000 after buying an additional 1,033,194 shares during the period. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VSAT stock opened at $36.98 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Viasat has a fifty-two week low of $7.36 and a fifty-two week high of $43.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 1.37.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.20. Viasat had a negative return on equity of 3.65% and a negative net margin of 11.40%.The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Viasat will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

