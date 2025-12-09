Gabelli Funds LLC Cuts Stock Position in Liberty Global Ltd $LBTYK

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its position in shares of Liberty Global Ltd (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,028,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $10,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LBTYK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,759,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,976,000 after purchasing an additional 169,432 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Liberty Global by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,101,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,287,000 after buying an additional 568,348 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,488,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,964,000 after buying an additional 95,527 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Liberty Global by 134.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,134,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,553,000 after buying an additional 1,224,873 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Liberty Global by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,840,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,975,000 after buying an additional 709,880 shares during the period. 46.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Global Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of NASDAQ LBTYK opened at $11.07 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Liberty Global Ltd has a 52-week low of $9.21 and a 52-week high of $14.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Liberty Global ( NASDAQ:LBTYK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 14.71% and a negative net margin of 41.44%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LBTYK. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Liberty Global Profile

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

