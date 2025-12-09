Gabelli Funds LLC Trims Stake in Kraft Heinz Company $KHC

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its position in Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 484,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,300 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $12,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 378.5% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 294,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,609,000 after buying an additional 233,100 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 1,645.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,880,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772,581 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 31.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,749,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,747 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 13.8% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 560,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,476,000 after purchasing an additional 68,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 7.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,584,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Kraft Heinz from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $26.58.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $24.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.08 and a 200 day moving average of $26.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $29.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 0.09. Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $23.70 and a 52 week high of $33.35.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 8th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter. Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 7.26% and a negative net margin of 17.35%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is -42.90%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Read More

