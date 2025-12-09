Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 480,000 Shares of Grupo Televisa S.A. $TV

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its position in shares of Grupo Televisa S.A. (NYSE:TV – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,610,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Grupo Televisa were worth $14,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TV. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Grupo Televisa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Vident Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa by 114.8% during the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 28,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 15,374 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa by 264.9% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 43,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 31,746 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Grupo Televisa by 100.0% in the first quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 24,500 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Grupo Televisa in the first quarter valued at $96,000. 55.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TV opened at $2.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.49. Grupo Televisa S.A. has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.96.

Grupo Televisa ( NYSE:TV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $798.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.66 billion. Grupo Televisa had a negative net margin of 18.27% and a negative return on equity of 9.49%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Grupo Televisa S.A. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TV has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Grupo Televisa from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Grupo Televisa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Grupo Televisa from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Grupo Televisa in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Grupo Televisa in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.07.

Grupo Televisa, SAB., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cable companies and provides direct-to-home satellite pay television system in Mexico and the United States. It operates through three segments: Cable, Sky, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system that provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising services; and telecommunication facilities, which offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

