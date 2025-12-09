Analysts Set MSA Safety Incorporporated (NYSE:MSA) PT at $189.20

Shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $189.20.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th.

Shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated stock opened at $160.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. MSA Safety Incorporporated has a 12 month low of $127.86 and a 12 month high of $182.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $163.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.05.

MSA Safety Incorporporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.04. MSA Safety Incorporporated had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 15.02%.The business had revenue of $468.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. MSA Safety Incorporporated’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that MSA Safety Incorporporated will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $0.5625 dividend. This is an increase from MSA Safety Incorporporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. MSA Safety Incorporporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.90%.

In other MSA Safety Incorporporated news, President Stephanie L. Sciullo sold 2,361 shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.51, for a total value of $400,213.11. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 9,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,539,659.33. The trade was a 20.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jonathan D. Buck sold 333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $53,613.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 4,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,874. This trade represents a 6.99% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in MSA Safety Incorporporated by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated by 34.8% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated by 19.8% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MSA Safety Incorporporated by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in MSA Safety Incorporporated by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 92.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MSA Safety Incorporporated

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide.

