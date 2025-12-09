Analysts Set Stifel Financial Corporation (NYSE:SF) Price Target at $125.90

Stifel Financial Corporation (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $125.90.

Several research firms have weighed in on SF. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Stifel Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Stifel Financial from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Stifel Financial from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. TD Cowen upgraded Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Stifel Financial in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on SF

Stifel Financial Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE SF opened at $125.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 1.14. Stifel Financial has a one year low of $73.27 and a one year high of $126.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.06. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Stifel Financial will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stifel Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.51%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stifel Financial

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SF. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Stifel Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stifel Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 2,383.3% during the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Stifel Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Stifel Financial in the third quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.