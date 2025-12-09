Brokerages Set FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) Price Target at $278.88

FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation, fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $280.2917.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FDX shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on FedEx from $247.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. HSBC upped their price objective on FedEx from $230.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on FedEx from $243.00 to $239.00 in a research note on Friday, September 19th.

FedEx Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $276.31 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $254.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.42. The stock has a market cap of $65.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. FedEx has a 52-week low of $194.29 and a 52-week high of $295.24.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 18th. The shipping service provider reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $22.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.74 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 4.65%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.60 earnings per share. FedEx has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.200-19.000 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that FedEx will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.86%.

Institutional Trading of FedEx

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 121.8% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 122 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. grew its holdings in FedEx by 103.3% during the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 124 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

