Analyzing Super League Enterprise (NASDAQ:SLE) and Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ)

Super League Enterprise and Skillz are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Super League Enterprise and Skillz”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Super League Enterprise $16.18 million 0.67 -$16.64 million ($34.82) -0.03 Skillz $95.47 million 0.91 -$46.79 million ($4.14) -1.38

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Super League Enterprise has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Skillz. Skillz is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Super League Enterprise, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

2.1% of Super League Enterprise shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.4% of Skillz shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Super League Enterprise shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.4% of Skillz shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Super League Enterprise and Skillz’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Super League Enterprise -130.97% -1,169.11% -156.77% Skillz -69.44% -43.98% -20.33%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Super League Enterprise and Skillz, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Super League Enterprise 1 0 1 0 2.00 Skillz 1 0 1 0 2.00

Skillz has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 163.16%. Given Skillz’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Skillz is more favorable than Super League Enterprise.

Volatility & Risk

Super League Enterprise has a beta of 1.94, suggesting that its stock price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Skillz has a beta of 2.93, suggesting that its stock price is 193% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Skillz beats Super League Enterprise on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Super League Enterprise

Super League Enterprise, Inc. creates and publishes content and media solutions across immersive platforms in the United States and internationally. The company offers access to audiences who gather in immersive digital spaces to socialize, play, explore, collaborate, shop, learn, and create. It also provides a range of development, distribution, monetization, and optimization capabilities designed to engage users through dynamic and energized programs. Its proprietary cloud-based platform offers dynamic media technology; metaverse game experience and tournament technology; and fully remote production and livestream broadcast technology. In addition, the company operates Minecraft server world for more casual players on consoles and tablets. Further, it sells on-platform media and analytics products, and influencer marketing campaign sales to third-party brands and agencies; game development and custom game experiences within its owned and affiliate game worlds; and production, curation and distribution of entertainment content for its network of digital channels and media and entertainment partner channels. The company was formerly known as Super League Gaming, Inc. and changed its name to Super League Enterprise, Inc. in September 2023. Super League Enterprise, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

About Skillz

Skillz Inc. operates a mobile game platform in the United States and internationally. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users. The company distributes games through direct app download from its website, as well as through third-party platforms. Skillz Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in San Francisco, California.

