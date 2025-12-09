Critical Analysis: Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service (NASDAQ:CTNT) versus Curtiss Motorcycles (OTCMKTS:CMOT)

Curtiss Motorcycles (OTCMKTS:CMOT – Get Free Report) and Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service (NASDAQ:CTNT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Curtiss Motorcycles and Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Curtiss Motorcycles 0 0 0 0 0.00 Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service 1 0 0 0 1.00

Given Curtiss Motorcycles’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Curtiss Motorcycles is more favorable than Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

0.0% of Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.1% of Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Curtiss Motorcycles and Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Curtiss Motorcycles N/A N/A N/A Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service -333.29% -35.67% -29.01%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Curtiss Motorcycles and Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Curtiss Motorcycles N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service $460,000.00 8.37 -$5.19 million ($0.80) -1.76

Curtiss Motorcycles has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service.

Risk & Volatility

Curtiss Motorcycles has a beta of -10.32, meaning that its share price is 1,132% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service has a beta of 1.91, meaning that its share price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service beats Curtiss Motorcycles on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Curtiss Motorcycles

Curtiss Motorcycles Company, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, assembly, and sale of handcrafted street motorcycles for high net worth customers in the United States. The company offers the X132 Hellcat Speedster, as well as preproduction models, such as the P51 Combat Fighter and the Wraith Tandem Lusso motorcycles. It also provides motorcycle related products, including various wearing apparel and other related accessories displaying the Confederate name through its Website. The company was formerly known as Confederate Motors, Inc. and changed its name to Curtiss Motorcycles Company, Inc. in January 2018. Curtiss Motorcycles Company, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is based in Birmingham, Alabama.

About Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service

Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Inc., together with its subsidiaries, supplies parallel-import vehicles in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and internationally. It purchases and resell branded automobiles under the Mercedes, Lexus, Range Rover, RAM and Toyota brands. The company was formerly known as Yuan Qiu Business Group LLC and changed its name to Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Inc. in March 2022. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Inc. is a subsidiary of Fairview Eastern International Holdings Limited.

