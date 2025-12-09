Brokerages Set Hamilton Lane Inc. (NASDAQ:HLNE) Target Price at $159.29

Hamilton Lane Inc. (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $159.2857.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Hamilton Lane from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen raised Hamilton Lane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 9th. Zacks Research lowered Hamilton Lane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Hamilton Lane in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th.

Get Hamilton Lane alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hamilton Lane

Insider Activity at Hamilton Lane

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hamilton Lane

In other Hamilton Lane news, CEO Juan Delgado-Moreira purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $130.35 per share, for a total transaction of $1,042,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,314,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,338,166.45. This represents a 0.61% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 22.21% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Hamilton Lane by 80.5% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Hamilton Lane by 0.8% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its stake in Hamilton Lane by 1.2% during the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Finance LLC grew its stake in Hamilton Lane by 4.1% during the second quarter. Vista Finance LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Lane Price Performance

NASDAQ:HLNE opened at $126.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $123.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.76. Hamilton Lane has a one year low of $111.98 and a one year high of $183.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.49.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.46. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The business had revenue of $190.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.86 million. Equities analysts expect that Hamilton Lane will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Hamilton Lane Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 19th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.13%.

About Hamilton Lane

(Get Free Report)

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.