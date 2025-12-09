Comparing American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) & Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM)

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) and Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Axle & Manufacturing 0 5 3 0 2.38 Beam Global 1 1 3 0 2.40

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Axle & Manufacturing 0 5 3 0 2.38 Beam Global 1 1 3 0 2.40

American Axle & Manufacturing presently has a consensus price target of $7.08, indicating a potential upside of 15.84%. Beam Global has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 117.39%. Given Beam Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Beam Global is more favorable than American Axle & Manufacturing.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Axle & Manufacturing 0.72% 7.92% 0.97% Beam Global -105.89% -61.03% -37.12%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares American Axle & Manufacturing and Beam Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

American Axle & Manufacturing has a beta of 1.57, meaning that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Beam Global has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares American Axle & Manufacturing and Beam Global”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Axle & Manufacturing $6.12 billion 0.12 $33.80 million $0.33 18.53 Beam Global $49.34 million 0.71 -$11.28 million ($1.91) -0.96

American Axle & Manufacturing has higher revenue and earnings than Beam Global. Beam Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Axle & Manufacturing, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.4% of American Axle & Manufacturing shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.6% of Beam Global shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of American Axle & Manufacturing shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of Beam Global shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

American Axle & Manufacturing beats Beam Global on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Axle & Manufacturing

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles. The Metal Forming segment manufactures axle shafts, ring and pinion gears, differential gears, transmission gears, and shafts and suspension components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and Tier 1 automotive suppliers. The company was founded by Richard E. Dauch on March 1, 1994, and is headquartered in Detroit, MI.

About Beam Global

Beam Global, a clean-technology innovation company, engages in the design, development, engineering, manufacture, and sale of renewably energized infrastructure products and battery solutions. Its product portfolio includes EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a mounting asset and a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 150kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles, such as electric buses, heavy-duty vehicles, agricultural equipment, public transportation, and electric vehicles used in the construction industry; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs. The company is also involved in the development of EV-Standard, a lamp standard, EV charging, and emergency power product that uses an existing streetlamp's foundation and a combination of solar, wind, grid connection, and onboard energy storage to provide curbside charging; and UAV ARC, an off-grid and renewably energized product and network used to charge aerial drone (UAV) fleets. It offers its solutions for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, energy storage, energy security, disaster preparedness, street lighting, telecommunications, energy infrastructure, and outdoor media and branding industries. The company was formerly known as Envision Solar International, Inc. and changed its name to Beam Global in September 2020. Beam Global was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

