Analysts Set GlobalFoundries Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS) Price Target at $40.36

Shares of GlobalFoundries Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.6154.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GFS. Wedbush lifted their target price on GlobalFoundries from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on GlobalFoundries from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Arete Research set a $37.00 target price on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of GlobalFoundries from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in GlobalFoundries by 151.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of GlobalFoundries by 176.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the period. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GlobalFoundries during the third quarter worth about $728,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GlobalFoundries during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC raised its stake in GlobalFoundries by 373.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC now owns 53,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 42,067 shares during the period.

Shares of GFS stock opened at $39.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. GlobalFoundries has a 12 month low of $29.77 and a 12 month high of $47.69. The stock has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -443.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.83.

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. GlobalFoundries had a positive return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 0.65%.The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. GlobalFoundries has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.420-0.520 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that GlobalFoundries will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

GlobalFoundries Inc, a semiconductor foundry, provides range of mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies worldwide. It manufactures various semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units.

